Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on August 2nd

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
See Also: What is the role of the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.