Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on August 2nd

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

