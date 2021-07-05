Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NMCO opened at $15.68 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.04.

