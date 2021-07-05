Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NKG opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $14.21.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
