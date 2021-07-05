Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NAC stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

