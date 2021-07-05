Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NAC stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $15.98.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
