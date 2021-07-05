Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE:NUW opened at $17.36 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.