Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.39). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NRIX opened at $25.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -9.31.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $536,291. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after buying an additional 2,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after buying an additional 721,743 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after buying an additional 665,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after buying an additional 646,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.