NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

NVCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an underperform rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.86.

NVCR opened at $184.15 on Thursday. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,674.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.80.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 648,993 shares in the company, valued at $129,506,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,427 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $43,261,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

