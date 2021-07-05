Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,957 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.68 on Monday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.04.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

