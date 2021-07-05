Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Northland Power from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.