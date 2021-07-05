Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Hold Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $118.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.94.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $116.73. The stock had a trading volume of 465,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,273. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.13. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

