Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Earns Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $118.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.94.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.73. 465,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,273. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.13. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 363.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,299 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Northern Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.