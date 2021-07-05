Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,718 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.52% of SunPower worth $29,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after acquiring an additional 72,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,673,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after acquiring an additional 97,128 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $28.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.96. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,183.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,106 shares of company stock worth $3,033,812 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital dropped their price target on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist dropped their price target on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

