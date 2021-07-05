Northern Trust Corp Sells 80,067 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,846,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,067 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.81% of Independence Realty Trust worth $28,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $166,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

IRT stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 107.76, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

