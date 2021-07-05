Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,412,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $29,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

CLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,384.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,446 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.