Northern Trust Corp Has $30.71 Million Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,504,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.26% of Cinemark worth $30,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cinemark by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57,738 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cinemark by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 153,649 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNK opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business’s revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

