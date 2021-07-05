Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.82% of ChemoCentryx worth $29,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after buying an additional 171,898 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,992 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $46,873,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $40,248,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

