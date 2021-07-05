Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Up 16.8% in June

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,800 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Northern Star Resources stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.52. 9,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,318. Northern Star Resources has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NESRF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.