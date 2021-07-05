Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.46% of Northeast Bank worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBN opened at $29.77 on Monday. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03). The business had revenue of $58.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.03 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.58%.

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

