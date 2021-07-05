North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.25.

NOA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$19.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.18. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$538.38 million and a PE ratio of 12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.3599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total value of C$103,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,027,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,868,535.80. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,890. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635 and sold 132,100 shares worth $2,586,894.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

