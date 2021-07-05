Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have SEK 105 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of SEK 103.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NRDBY. Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

