Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 77,309 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 77,309 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $23,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 21.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in General Motors by 9.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 838,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 66.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 6.7% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

NYSE:GM opened at $58.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

