Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 184 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $32,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after acquiring an additional 159,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Linde by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,221,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,970,000 after acquiring an additional 532,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

LIN stock opened at $291.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.44. The company has a market cap of $151.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

