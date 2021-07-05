Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 443,746 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $38,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.14 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.