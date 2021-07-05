Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,774 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $30,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

