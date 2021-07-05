Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $28.51 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 538,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,423 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $28,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $62.75 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.