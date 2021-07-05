Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $727.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will report $727.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $731.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $726.00 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $659.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 45,911 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,242,000 after acquiring an additional 604,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 421,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 47,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 33,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,139. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

