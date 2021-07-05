NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 27.6% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.83 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on NI shares. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

