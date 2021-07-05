Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Down 19.0% in June

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,900 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 1,138,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 235.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the first quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Shares of NTDOY stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.46. The company had a trading volume of 140,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,876. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.43. Nintendo has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.75. Nintendo had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTDOY. Citigroup cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nintendo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.