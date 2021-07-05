Nimiq 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $44.88 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,531.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,213.61 or 0.06601554 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.83 or 0.01475720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00406052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00159693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.00616348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.43 or 0.00424758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.87 or 0.00336614 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,642,321,421 coins and its circulating supply is 7,980,821,421 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

