Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Conning Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,186,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,184. The stock has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

