Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 96,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 433,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,108,000 after acquiring an additional 216,872 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 868,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,326,000 after acquiring an additional 126,300 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,289,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,805,844. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

