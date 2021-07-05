Nikulski Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January comprises 1.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN remained flat at $$32.52 during trading on Monday. 30,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,017. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.19. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $32.63.

