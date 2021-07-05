Nikulski Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.05. 522,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.90 and a twelve month high of $211.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.71.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

