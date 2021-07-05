Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 9,289 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 584,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,680,000 after buying an additional 94,931 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. Professional Planning now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 190,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 72,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.71. 1,469,459 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74.

