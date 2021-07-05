Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.6% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $398.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,563. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $400.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.86. The stock has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

