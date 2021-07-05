Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Upgraded to Buy at CLSA

Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:NHMAF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88. Nihon M&A Center has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $35.50.
About Nihon M&A Center
