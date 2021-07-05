Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nicolet Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Nicolet Bankshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.50.

NCBS stock opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $702.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 30.93%. Equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.