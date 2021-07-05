Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Nexans alerts:

Shares of NXPRF opened at $85.65 on Monday. Nexans has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.88.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.