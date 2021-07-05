Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPM. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter worth $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 43.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

NYSE:RPM opened at $90.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.60 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

