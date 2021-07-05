Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDFN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,066 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $70,324,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 874.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,805,000 after acquiring an additional 617,304 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Redfin by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 268,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDFN. Wedbush dropped their target price on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of RDFN opened at $62.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,559.00 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. Equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry D. Chandler sold 2,287 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $134,063.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $121,167.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,033 shares of company stock worth $11,296,302. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

