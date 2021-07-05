Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $2.86 Million in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of B. Riley Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.31 per share, with a total value of $882,983.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 and sold 955,503 shares valued at $8,901,501. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RILY opened at $76.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.78.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 113.15%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.70%.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

