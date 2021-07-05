Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 0.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 25.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 35.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $196.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

