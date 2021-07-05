Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $751,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $48.17 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

