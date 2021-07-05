Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 4,047 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE BAH opened at $86.75 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.