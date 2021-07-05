NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. NETGEAR reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, SVP David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $62,636.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,472.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,824.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,187 shares of company stock worth $2,876,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 523.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.57. 6,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,753. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45. NETGEAR has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

