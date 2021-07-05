Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,183 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 283.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 34,774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,027.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist reduced their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $533.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,669. The company has a market cap of $236.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $502.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.