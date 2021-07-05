Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Bought by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,768,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the quarter. Navigator comprises about 2.4% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $15,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Navigator by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Navigator by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE NVGS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,856. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $591.36 million, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 2.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. Research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

