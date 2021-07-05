Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $22.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLS. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE:NLS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. 755,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $491.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 358,593 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nautilus by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

