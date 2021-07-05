National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

NATI opened at $42.63 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.36.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

