National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after buying an additional 902,030 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at about $3,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 747,717 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at about $2,028,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCMI stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 283,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,057. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.77.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.